If you’re off on Monday for a long Labor Day weekend, you might as well stay up and watch a fireworks show Sunday night. The Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash is Sunday night at Slugger Field and you can raise a glass to toast the Louisville Mashers, which is the bourbon-ized version of the Louisville Bats, at Slugger Field, when they play Indianapolis twice at home over Labor Day weekend. Greg Galiette stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the Bats/Mashers. The game starts at 6 PM and tickets are $10. You'll see details and tickets online or call 502-212-2287.

