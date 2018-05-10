Since 2010, the Frazier History Museum has held an annual celebration of Edgar Allan Poe. As part of the 2018 event, the Museum will feature the live interpretive performance series: An Evening with Poe, original Poe related objects, and an exhibit of local student art celebrating the spirit of Poe's work. The evening's performances include: The Fall of the House of Usher, The Purloined Letter, The Bells, and many more featuring live music performed by The Tamerlane Trio. You can check out An Evening with Poe on October 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 28, 29 and 30, and on November 2 and 3, 2018. Doors are at 6:30 PM and the show goes from 7:30-9:30 PM. The Frazier History Museum is located at 829 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. For more information, go to fraziermuseum.org/poe or call 502-753-5663.

