A new southern style restaurant has opened in Louisville and everything on the menu is vegan. Kristina Addington, also known as the Vegan Temptress, was the first vegan chef to win on the Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen. After winning on the show, she began to sell our vegan dishes from her V-Grits food truck before opening her first V-Grits restaurant. In partnership with her at V-Grits is False Idol Independent Brewers, which is owned by Shawn and Becky Steele. To check out the menu and get more information, visit their website or call 502-742-1714. V-Grits is located at 1025 Barret Avenue in Louisville, KY.

© 2018 WHAS-TV