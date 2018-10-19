Sometimes kids need help with more than their math homework to succeed. Adjusting a child's behavior is often what it takes to help them be successful at home, at school or on the job. At Walden Behavior Solutions, clinicians are on hand to help with a wide arrange of behavioral situations. An open house is being held Friday, October 19, 2018 from 4-8 PM. Walden Behavior Solutions is located at 9900 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, KY. For more information, check out their Facebook page or call 502-915-8796.

© 2018 WHAS-TV