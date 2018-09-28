As women age, hormones, childbirth and a number of other factors can affect their skin. A team of Louisville sisters, one of them a doctor, wanted to find a solution, so they teamed up and launched a skin-care line. Dr. Rebecca Booth is an obstetrician and gynecologist, and her sister, Cecil, has a background in the beauty industry. The two launched VENeffect together, and now their products are being sold worldwide. The sisters stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about their products, which use phytoestrogens, an over-the-counter plant-based ingredient that mimics estrogen. You can meet sisters Cecil and Rebecca Booth on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 4 PM - 6 PM at Soft Surroundings, located at 4270 Summit Plaza Drive at the Paddock Shops in Louisville, KY. They will be talking about skin-soothing tips for fall, including diet, meditation, supplements and skincare. VENeffect is also sold at Bloomingdales, DermStore and Amazon Luxury Beauty. For more information, visit their website at venefffect.com.

