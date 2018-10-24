Singer Karan Chavis is just one of the entertainers that will perform at the Speed Museum for a benefit supporting University of Louisville’s LGBT Center. Conductor Teddy Abrams and comedian Keith McGill will also provide entertainment. Pride at The Museum includes fashion, music and food. Karan works at UofL as chief of staff for the dean of the School of Medicine. She received the group’s Ally Award after contributing money from Dining at the Mansions over the last two years. Pride at The Museum is November 9, 2018 at 7 PM at the Speed Art Museum, located at 2035 South Third Street in Louisville, KY. For tickets and information, go to PrideattheMuseum.org.

