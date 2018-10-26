Ali Caldwell was a semi-finalist on season 11 of The Voice as the last standing member of Team Miley Cyrus and she was also a contestant on season 2 of The Four: Battle for Stardom. She is in Louisville this week and stopped by Great Day Live to perform a song and talk about some upcoming events. She will be taking part in an event at The Dove School of Arts, which is located at 3125 Preston Highway in Louisville, KY. Check out their website for more information. To keep up with Ali Caldwell, follow her on her website.

