If you're looking for an authentic Italian restaurant experience without all the hokey gimmicks, then Silvio's in Saint Matthews is the place for you. At Silvio’s they serve up beloved family recipes as well as classic Italian dishes and you can try some of their appetizers as part of The First Bite appetizer card, benefiting the WHAS Crusade for Children. Owner Bill Melillo from Silvio's Italian Restaurant stopped by Great Day Live to show some of the appetizers available with the card. Silvio’s is one of 20 local restaurants you will be able to try with The First Bite appetizer card. The restaurant is located at 104 Fairfax Avenue in Louisville, KY. To check out their menu beforehand, go to silviositalianrestaurant.com or call 502-883-6369 for more information. You can get The First Bite appetizer card online at WHAS11.com/appetizer.

