Christine Moore is the official milliner of the Breeders' Cup, which returns to Churchill Downs November 2-3, 2018. She says racegoers’ style for that fall weekend will look far different than what you saw at the Kentucky Derby. If you want to change up your look, you can see Christine’s hats at Keeneland in Lexington, KY October 5-6, 2018 and October 25 – 27, 2018 at Rodes for Her, 4938 Brownsboro Road in Louisville. You can also see Christine’s hats online at camhats.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV