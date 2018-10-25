The Seelbach is known for its famous Seelbach cocktail and they will be serving them up at the masquerade party that’s being held there. Lyda Dang from Woodford Reserve and Judy Fay from the Seelbach Hilton Hotel stopped by Great Day Live to show some secrets behind the famous cocktail and talk more about the event. The Seelbach Masquerade Party is Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 5:30 PM. The party is being held in the Rathskeller inside the Seelbach. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV