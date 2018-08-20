The school year has officially begun, which means every day, hundreds of students. Attorney Mike Schafer often sees drivers ignore the stop sign on school buses which could cause a bad accident. He is with us to discuss the various rules and safety precautions surrounding school buses, so you can make sure children stay safe. For more details, or to get a free copy of Mike Schafer’s books, including “The Family Survival Guide To A New Driver”, go to www.mikeschaferlaw.com or call 502-584-9511.

© 2018 WHAS-TV