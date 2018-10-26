The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular began in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988. The Louisville event, celebrating its sixth year in 2018, is held in Iroquois Park and includes 5,000 illuminated carved pumpkins lining a quarter-mile walking trail. The show runs daily from dusk until 11 PM Sunday through Thursday, and closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday. The event is held rain or shine and gates open around 7:15 PM. For ticket prices and any additional information, go to jack-o-lanternlouisville.com.

