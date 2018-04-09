With a blend of bluegrass, country, newgrass and even a little bit of rock n’ roll, the band Ida Clare is bringing their unique sound to Crestwood this weekend. The group put out their first album earlier this year, and this Saturday, September 8, 2018, they’ll perform at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens in Crestwood, KY. The show starts at 7 PM and is family friendly. You can also catch Ida Clare at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens again on September 29, 2018 and at the Shepherdsville Music Barn on December 28, 2018. There album is available on Amazon and iTunes. To keep up with the band, visit https://idaclareband.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV