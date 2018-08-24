Eight Inch Elvis is a Great Day Live favorite that keeps getting better and better every time they make an appearance. The local rockabilly group stopped by the studio today in preparation for their performance tonight at the last show of the 2018 Jeffersonville RiverStage concert series. Eight Inch Elvis will be performing on the Jeffersonville RiverStage on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 6:30 PM. The event is free and open to all ages. You can keep up with the band on their Facebook page at @8inchelvis.

