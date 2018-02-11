Shirley’s Way is a Louisville-based non-profit that raises money for cancer patients and their families to help provide basic needs for everyday living expenses. The group is named after Shirley Mulrooney, who passed away from liver cancer in 2013. Founded by her son Mike Mulrooney, her legacy of kindness and generosity live on through Shirley's Way and their large volunteer group, known as "Shirley's Army." One of the biggest recruiters for Shirley's Army is the team behind the concert fundraiser KevFest. The festival is back this year with a new name. Rock Out Cancer is Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Diamond Pub and Concert Hall, which is located at 630 Barret Avenue in Louisville, KY. Doors open at 6 PM and the music starts at 6:30 PM. For tickets and more information, go to RockOutCancer.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit Shirley's Way. To learn more about Shirley's Way and how you can help, their website is ShirleysWay.com. Hunter Borowick is one of the musicians performing at the event and he stopped by Great Day Live to perform a couple songs. To keep up with Hunter, you can follow him on Facebook.

