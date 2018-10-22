Louisville rapper Rmllw2llz is giving back to the community with his 2LLZ 1LUV Coat Drive. The coat drive goes from now through November 15, 2018. That night, the coat drive will be capped off with a show at Zanzabar. Kim Sorise of Spinsters Union of Louisville, Church Friends, Pronoun and Barrel and Biscuit will be performing at the show. Admission is $5 or $3 with a gently used coat. Zanzabar is located at 2100 South Preston Highway in Louisville, KY. Doors are at 7 PM and the show starts promptly at 8 PM. You can keep up with Rmllw2llz on his website or on Facebook.

