Rivue is just one of 20 restaurants you can try with the First Bite appetizer card, benefiting the WHAS Crusade for Children. The $39 card is available online at WHAS11.com/appetizer. Chef Kendall Linhart already has his Thanksgiving menu set and stopped by Great Day Live to share the details. Rivue is located at 140 North Fourth Street, on the top of the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY. To check out their menu or make reservations, go to Rivue.com or call 502-568-4239.

