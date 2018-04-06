Chef John Varanese is in the GDL kitchen to cook up a fresh seafood dish from the menu at River House Restaurant & Raw Bar. John creates a delicious stuffed lobster salad using ingredients hand-picked by their expert fishmonger. River House is open for lunch and dinner all week from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a special Father’s Day Sunday brunch being served on Sunday, June 17, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

River House Restaurant is located at 3015 River Rd, Louisville, KY. For more information or to make a reservation, call 502-897-5000 or visit www.riverhouselouisville.com

