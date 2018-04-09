The high school rivalry between Saint X and Trinity is one of the fiercest in the county. The two teams go head to head play this month at UofL’s Cardinal Stadium. Like most enduring traditions, there’s more to the matchup than just a Friday night football game. It's also an occasion to help support families who want to give their kids a Catholic-school education. The Catholic Education Foundation’s Rich Lechleiter stopped by with details on an annual luncheon that raises money for Catholic elementary school scholarships. “Salute to the Game” is being held at the Galt House on Thursday, September 27, 2018, which is the day before the big game. For tickets and more information, go to http://www.ceflou.org/.

