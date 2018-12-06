Local cyclists in the Clydesdale Athletic Club are teaming up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to raise funds for cancer and diabetes research at an upcoming benefit ride.

The "Tour de Clydesdale" is being held on June 24th, 20018 and starts and ends at 3rd Turn Brewery in Crestwood, KY. 13 year-old Trista Huber is an ambassador for the foundation, and she joins us with Clydesdale cyclists Joe Blazis, Duane Riley and Jim Fisher , along with 3rd Turn Brewery’s Greg Hayden.

You can learn more about the Clydesdale Athletic Club at http://www.clydesdaleac.org/

To register for the benefit ride, click here

