Feeders Supply is having an event this weekend, but some of the guests just might give you the creepy crawlies. The Feeders Supply Exotic Reptile Show & Tail event will feature an ornate uromastyx, a large red bearded dragon, a Malaysian horned from, a large parson chameleon, a large tortoise and a tarantula. The event is presented by an Exo Terra Reptile Specialist, and will include a question and answer session, as well as the opportunity to get up close and personal with the reptiles. The Feeders Supply Exotic Reptile Show & Tail is Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 2 PM until 4 PM at Feeders Supply Middletown, located at 12949 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, KY. If you have any questions, call 502-244-9902 or go to https://www.feederssupply.com/events.

© 2018 WHAS-TV