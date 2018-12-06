The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black pilots in the U-S Army Air Corps. Their remarkable combat record helped influence the eventual end to segregation in the military. By the time President Truman signed Executive Order 9981 in 1948, the Tuskegee Airmen were already well established veterans and in high demand. One of those original airman was Kentucky native Frank Weaver, who was a mechanic on B-25 engines as well as a hangar chief.

Today we’re joined by his daughter Andre' Weaver-Wilson, and Ron Spriggs from the Noel F. Parrish Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen with details on an annual fundraiser that will honor Mr. Weaver and the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II , as well as recognize ten scholarship honorees from the graduation high school class of 2018.

The Brigadier General Noel F. Parrish Chapter’s 5th Annual Education Fundraiser and Honor Gala is Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Omni Hotel located at 400 S. 2nd St. in Louisville, KY.

You can purchase tickets online here or call 502-836-0509





