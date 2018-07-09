Around these parts, bluegrass is more like a religion than a style of music, and Relic is a supergroup of local pickers whose sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, but pushes the boundaries with their songwriting. The main songwriter is Aaron Bibelhauser, whose music has been recorded by bluegrass artists like Del McCoury Band, Balsam Range, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and The Wooks. Aaron won first place in a songwriting contest at MerleFest and was nominated for the IBMA’s Song of the Year Award. In addition to Relic, Aaron is also a solo artist, and previously had another band with his twin brother, Adam, who is also in Relic. Mandolin player Dave Howard was recently on Great Day Live with Louisville Folk School, where he teaches and helps run the school. Guitarist Chuck Sharp brings the waves to Louisville in his local surf rock group, The Get Down. You can catch Relic live Saturday September 15, 2018 at 4 PM at American Turners, located at 3125 River Road for the Kentucky Kick Down Motorcycle Festival. They will also be playing later that night at 8 PM at Jimmy Can’t Dance with Brigid Kaelin. Relic also performs for free every Wednesday night 9PM until midnight at Barrett Bar & Grill, located at 1012 Barrett Avenue in Louisville, KY.

© 2018 WHAS-TV