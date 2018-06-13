Most bourbon is aged in charred oak barrels for just a handful of years, but there’s a bourbon being sold exclusively at the Frazier History Museum that spent more time in the barrel than any bourbon in history. It’s called Final Reserve: James Thompson and Brother, and thanks to the rare whiskey, some local veterans are getting a rare recognition. 100% of the bourbon’s sales are being donated to the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. Andy Treinen is at the Frazier History Museum with the man who saved the historic bourbon, James “Buddy” Thompson.

For more information, visit https://fraziermuseum.org



