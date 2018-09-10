Race for the Cure is Saturday, October 13, 2018. Year after year, one of the top fundraising teams is Team Juliana, which has raised more than $400,000 for Susan G. Komen over the last decade. Jamie Freedman is on the team, and stopped by Great Day Live with Lynda Weeks to talk more about the race and the cause. The Race for the Cure will be at UofL ShelbyHurst campus, located at 450 North Whittington Parkway. The race expo starts at 7 AM, the survivor's parade is at 8:30 AM and the race starts at 9 AM. For more information, go to KomenKentucky.org.

