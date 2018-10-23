Breeders' Cup is a great time to express yourself through fashion and one hat artist is helping people get creative with their looks. The official milliner of The Kentucky Derby Museum, Jenny Planenstiel, stopped by Great Day live to talk hats and how you can really give them a personal touch. You can see Jenny's hats at Forme Millinery in the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center, located at 1860 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, KY. For more information on custom hats, go to BlockandStitch.com. The Breeders' Cup is November 2-3, 2018 at Churchill Downs, located at 700 Central Avenue in Louisville, KY.

