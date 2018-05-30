LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS11)--Last week, UofL students guided 4th graders from J.B. Atkinson Academy on a field trip at the Portland Museum for Archeology Day. Brad Knoop is here from UofL Today with details on how Atkinson Academy is just one of many of UofL’s Signature Partnership Initiative schools in the West end that are benefiting from their new outreach programs.

You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on “UofL Today.” That’s every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events – go to www.UofLnews.com

© 2018 WHAS-TV