If you love delicious food and eating healthy, look no further than Portage House. Chef Dallas McGarity makes magic out of cauliflower, greens and brussel sprouts, and you can get a taste with The First Bite Appetizer Card, benefitting Crusade for Children. In addition to the Portage House, McGarity is also a chef at Fat Lamb, and both restaurants are included in the list of 20 restaurants you can get a free appetizer from when you use your appetizer card. Portage House is located at 117 East Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville, IN, and Fat Lamb is located at 2011 Grinstead Drive in Louisville, KY.

