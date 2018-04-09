Louisville has a higher rate of suicide compared to cities of similar size, and it's a problem that's growing. No family is immune, but the city has found a starting place to help, by offering a free half-day training in suicide prevention that's open to everyone. Statistics say that more than half of people who die by suicide do not have a known mental health condition. Parents and siblings of a local young man, Pete Jones, wish they'd known much earlier what he was going through. He was in graduate school when he told his parents he was sad and didn't know why. Pete met with a psychiatrist, but in the end, left his family with a suicide note saying that he'd suffered since he was as young as 13 years old. To help other young people in the same position, the Jones family created a support group in his name. Michelle Jones is with The Pete Foundation and Dr. Val Slayton from Humana stopped by to talk about the issue. You can sign up for the suicide prevention course online at www.louisvillecultureofhealth.com/qpr, and you can learn more about the Pete Foundation at www.thepetefoundation.org/

© 2018 WHAS-TV