A University of Louisville graduate is trying to help the Kentucky Humane Society by inspiring people to adopt pets while in town for trade shows and conferences. Kris Kiser is the founder of Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and this week they are hosting one of the largest trade shows in the country at Freedom Hall. With more than 25,000 guests coming to Louisville for the Green Industry and Equipment Expo, he's asking them to *PAW* it forward to Louisville by adopting a pet from the Kentucky Humane Society. Expo-goers will be meeting adoptable pets on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Freedom Hall. Kiser’s dogs Lucky and TurfMutt have inspired an OPEI program and Kiser and TurfMutt have been an on-screen education voice on CBS’s Lucky Dog television show and will appear in a new broadcast TV show debuting this fall on the CW Network. The Kentucky Humane Society is partnering with both OPEI and TurfMutt to raise awareness about pet adoption. OPEI is making a $10,000 donation to KHS at the trade show. The event is not open to the public, but you can go to KYHumane.org to see lots of adoptable pets.

