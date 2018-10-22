Imagine that you're living in pain but your doctor and even friends and family don't believe you have a real medical problem. It can happen with something called Functional Neurological Disorder. According to a University of Louisville doctor and researcher, FND is very real and their team is the only one in the region treating it. Functional Neurological Disorder provides an umbrella term for a variety of symptoms of apparent neurological origin, but which current models struggle to explain psychologically or organically. Presentation may be similar to a wide range of other neurological conditions. It can be as debilitating as Parkinson’s disease and MS and have many similar symptoms. Becky Gunkel was diagnosed with FND. A slew of doctors told her that is was all in her head, but Becky was able to find help through UofL and Frazier Rehab Centers. UofL's Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about Becky's story. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM, and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more information, go to www.UofLnews.com.

