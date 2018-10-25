Squallis Puppeteers is throwing a Halloween party that’s fun for people of all ages. The 2018 Boo Ball: Séance Dance will have adult and kid costume contests, a puppet fortune teller, a spooky sensory room, a puppet DJ dance party, live music and food and drinks. Nora Christensen and Shawn Hennessey stopped by Great Day Live with Lucy the Fortune-Telling Puppet to talk more about the event. The Boo Ball Séance Dance is Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Highlands Community Center, which is located at 1228 East Breckinridge Street in Louisville, KY. The party starts at 6 PM and tickets $10 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information, visit SquallisPuppeteers.com.

