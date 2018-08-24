Operation Kidsafe was designed to give parents peace of mind when it comes to their child’s safety. The system was developed using consultants from the FBI, police officials and fingerprinting experts. The system creates a physical and digital document of a child’s information. Should a child become lost, or even worse, kidnaped, the parent would call 911 and let law enforcement know they have an Operation Kidsafe document. Kenny Alward is here from Oxmoor Toyota, along with Gabrielle Robertson to discuss the free opportunity being offered for families tomorrow. You can get a free Operation Kidsafe document on Saturday, August 25, 2018 between 10 AM – 2 PM at Oxmoor Toyota, located at 8003 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, KY. For more information, go to www.operationkidsafe.org.

