Ohio Valley Wrestling is celebrating their 1,000th episode at Fourth Street Live on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. OVW has been televising local pro wrestling for more than 20 years and has showcased several of the sport’s top names along the way. Past WWE Superstars Shane "Hurricane" Helms and Billy Gunn will there, along with Billy’s son Austin, who is with Ohio Valley Wrestling. They stopped by Great Day Live, along with Al Snow, who runs the parent company of OVW, to talk more about the event. WWE Hall of Fame member Mick Foley will has be on hand for a meet and greet event that starts at 5 PM. For more information on Ohio Valley Wrestling, go to OVWrestling.com. To purchase tickets, go to GladiatorSportsNetwork.live.

