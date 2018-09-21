Friday is opening night for the Kentucky Opera's new season, and the premiere of their production of "The Magic Flute." The Magic Flute is about a prince who finds love, is saved from a dragon, and outsmarts the Queen of the Night. The second production of the new season will be “Enemies, A Love Story” in November, followed by “Rigoletto” in February. The Kentucky Opera’s production of "The Magic Flute" opens Friday, September 21, 2018, at 8 PM, with another performance set for Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 2 PM at The Brown Theatre. Visit kyopera.org or call 502-584-7777 for more information.

