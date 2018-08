There are several historic attractions in Cherokee Park, and guided walking tours are now available through the Olmsted Parks Conservancy. Tour guide Denise Davis developed the tours after researching a century of the park’s history. The next Cherokee Park walking tours are being held September 24 & 29, 2018. You can register online at www.olmstedparks.org/events or call 502-456-8125.

