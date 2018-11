Just a few weeks after using their 1,000th show to help local nonprofits, Ohio Valley Wrestling is now raising money to help a local man fight cancer. Head Locks for Hope is Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:30 PM. Doors are at 6:30 PM. The event is at Mid America Sports, located at 1906 Watterson Trail in Louisville, KY. For tickets, go to GladiatorSportsNetwork.live.

© 2018 WHAS-TV