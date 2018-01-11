When she was 82, Sister Madonna Buder became the oldest woman to ever complete an Ironman. Now at 88 years old, she has again won the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships. She has been racing for more than 30 years and has even starred in a Nike commercial. Sister Madonna Buder, also known as the Iron Nun, will be speaking on November 1, 2018 at the Thrive Center on Market Street in NULU. For tickets, or to learn more about the Thrive Center, call 502-631-942, or go online to ThriveCenterKY.org.

