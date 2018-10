Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters are about the release their second album, but singer-songwriter Nick Dittmeier has been a mainstay in the Louisville music scene for many years. They are releasing the new album, All Damn Day, on Friday October 26, 2018 at Odeon, which is located at 1335 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY. Singer-songwriter Brent Mathis kicks off the night at 8 PM. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show and can be purchased here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV