Some of the performers in the Kentucky Opera's production of "the Magic Flute" are making their debut this week, including a woman whose talent caught the eye of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Brandie Sutton was one of Franklin’s picks in her national competition to find the next opera star to sign to her label. Sutton is excited for her role in The Magic Flute, because she said it is the first role she ever performed as an undergrad in opera workshop class. She said that she only got to do the second act then, so she is thrilled to do the whole show. The Magic Flute is about a prince who finds love, is saved from a dragon, and outsmarts the Queen of the Night. The second production of the new season will be “Enemies, A Love Story” in November, followed by “Rigoletto” in February. The Kentucky Opera’s production of "The Magic Flute" opens Friday, September 21, 2018, at 8 PM, with another performance set for Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 2 PM at The Brown Theatre. Visit kyopera.org or call 502-584-7777 for more information.

