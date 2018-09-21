It’s the time of the year when next year’s new cars begin to be debuted. One noticeable redesign is in the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. The new Jetta is roomier and has new drive assistance and safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. Sherry Tribbey, who has been selling Volkswagens for 30 years, and Terry Isaac brought one of the new model Jettas to Great Day Live to talk more about the changes. Neil Huffman Volkswagen has been family owned since 1969 and is located at 4926 Dixie Highway #101 in Louisville, KY. You can call them at 502-448-6666, or go online to NeilHuffmanVolkswagen.com for more information.

