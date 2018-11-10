A free concert in Louisville is bringing together music and performers ranging from Kentucky to Zimbabwe. Afro-pop musician Taffie Matiure is in Louisville on his first American tour and will be performing with local musicians like Ben Sollee. Taffie won last year’s Dreamstar, which is Zimbabwe’s equivalent to America’s Got Talent. He is from Zimbabwe and his music combines traditional and modern African sounds. Angela Scharfenberger teaches African music and singing at the Louisville Folk School and she'll be part of the concert as well. The show is Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7 PM at Gravely Brewing Company, located at 514 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, KY. The show is free of charge. You can keep up with Taffie Matiure on his Facebook page. For more about Louisville Folk School, go to LouisvilleFolkSchool.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV