Muhammed Ali is known as “The Greatest”, but every year, the Ali Center holds a special fundraiser and gala to celebrate the greatness of people from all over the world. On Thursday, the Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Awards will honor exceptional people who are making a difference in their community and around the globe by making major contributions towards peace, social justice and human rights. Actress Amy Carlson is one of four awardees being honored at the gala. You might recognize her from CBS hit series Blue Bloods, and the NBC drama Third Watch. She will be recognized for her incredible work off screen, as a social justice advocate and humanitarian. Carlson grew up in the Middle East, and was raised by an activist family. She serves as board member for Hearts of Gold, which provides support to homeless mothers and children in NYC. Captain Niloofar Rahmani is one of the award presenters at the ceremony. She is the first female fixed-wing Air Force aviator in Afghanistan's history, and the first female pilot in the Afghan military since the fall of the Taliban in 2001. She was also this month’s Daughter of Greatness speaker at the Ali Center. The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards are Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the downtown Omni hotel, located at 400 South 2nd Street in Louisville, KY. The red carpet rolls out at 6 PM and the awards start at 7 PM. For tickets and information, go to AliCenter.org or call 502-313-6664.

