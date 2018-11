In 1956 Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins ran into each other at Sun Records and recorded a legendary jam session. Fans can relive that magic during six performances of Million Dollar Quartet at Corydon Live, which is located at 220 Hurst Lane in Corydon, IN. For tickets and information, go to Corydon.live.

© 2018 WHAS-TV