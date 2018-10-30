Legendary saxophonist David Sanborn and his electric band are coming to Louisville The six-time Grammy winner has performed with big names like Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Eric Clapton. He'll be here as part of the Breeders' Cup Festival-- and he's enlisting drummer Mike Hyman and his trio, including tenor saxophonist Tim Whalen and pianist Diego Lyra. The Mike Hyman Trio will be opening for Sanborn this Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8:30 PM at the Bourbon Hall, which is located at 116 West Jefferson Street in Louisville, KY. Tickets are online at EventBrite.com.

