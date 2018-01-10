Mermaids and pirates have taken over the Newport Aquarium. Guests can watch the mermaids swim among tropical fish, and interact with them in the Shark Ray Bay Theater, where they will answer questions and tell stories. The mermaids and pirates are visiting the aquarium from different parts of the world, to talk about the importance of ocean conservation. The Mermaid and Pirate Experience is included with the Newport Aquarium admission, and will be going on through October 14, 2018. The Newport Aquarium is located at 1 Levee Way in Newport, KY. For more information, go to newportaquarium.com or call 1-800-406-3474.

© 2018 WHAS-TV