Louisville City FC broke ground on a 65 million-dollar stadium back in June. The day after the groundbreaking, the team’s head coach that led LouCity to the USL Championship moved on to Major League Soccer in Orlando, FL, leaving three players from the team as interim coaches. The new Louisville City FC coach, John Hackworth, stopped by Great Day Live to talk about the transition to Louisville and discovering the city’s passion for the team. LouCity’s next game is Friday, August 30, 2018 at Slugger Field against Charleston Battery. For more information, go to https://www.louisvillecityfc.com.

