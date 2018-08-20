The Kentucky Opera will feature three productions during its next season, and women will play a much bigger role than they have in the past. All three of the productions will be directed by women and the opera’s new general director, Barbara Lynne Jamison, is only the second female to hold the position in the opera’s 67 year history. Barbara stopped by the studio today to discuss the upcoming season. The Kentucky Opera’s next season opens with The Magic Flute on September 21 & 23, 2018. The other productions this season are Enemies: A Love Story and Rigoletto. You can meet Barbara Lynne Jamison at the free Opera in the Park, being held Friday, August 24, 2018 at Willow Park in the Highlands starting at 7 PM. For more information, go to www.kyopera.org.

