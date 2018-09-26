University of Louisville’s new basketball coach is having no trouble bringing the players he wants to Louisville. He’s gotten verbal commitments from four top 100 players. Mack gives a lot of the credit to his coaching staff for establishing great relationships with potential recruits and their families. Coach Chris Mack comes to Louisville from Xavier, and said it’s been a whirlwind learning to find his way around town and getting to know his team. With practice about to begin, Mack said it has been exciting and also challenging at times to implement his style and understanding of how he wants the team to play. According to Mack, a lot of the principles they teach on the defensive end are very counterintuitive to what the players have been instructed to do over the last few years. The legacy and strong fan base is something Mack admires, and he said he tries to meet as many former players as possible. He said he wants there to always be communication between past players and current players so that they can share their experiences and have comraderies. You can see the UofL men’s basketball team Friday, September 28, 2018 from 7-9 PM at Fourth Street Live. First come, first served seating is available. Call 502-568-3457 to reserve your seat.

© 2018 WHAS-TV