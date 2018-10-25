Five Breeders’ Cup winners now live in a thoroughbred retirement home in Georgetown, Kentucky, and you can meet them at a big celebration following this year’s Breeders’ Cup. Gulch was the spring champion in 1988. He was 32 years old when he passed away a couple of years ago, but Old Friends Farm is throwing a party to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of his win. Mike Blowen founded the thoroughbred retirement home many years ago and he stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the farm and the upcoming party. The Breeders’ Cup celebration is at Old Friends Farm on Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 12 PM until 4 PM. Old Friends Farm is located at 1841 Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown, KY. The event is $30 and includes a barbecue buffet, bluegrass music tours and an auction. You can find details and purchase tickets at OldFriendsEquine.org or by calling 502-863-1775.

